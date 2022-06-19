New Delhi: India’s top javelin thrower and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has declared his intention of winning gold in the opening Diamond League competition at Stockholm on June 30, saying that despite the tough weather conditions, he continues to train with an eye on the top podium finish.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold: Twitterverse Shower Praise As Tokyo Olympic Medallist Reigns Supreme At Kuortane Games, See Tweets

Days after winning silver and setting a national record at the Paavo Nurmi athletics meet, Chopra on Saturday clinched the men’s javelin throw gold at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland with an impressive throw of 86.69 metres. Also Read - Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra Clinches His First Gold of 2022 In Kuortane Games

The 24-year-old had slipped during one of his attempts at the Kuortane Games because of the slushy track conditions due to rain, and there was speculation that he had suffered an injury, but Chopra posted a video of him on Sunday training in wet weather. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Wants to Improve Further After Breaking National Record

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

, and wrote, “Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I’m feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALAN on the 30th (June). Thank you for all the messages and support.”

The 24-year-old Chopra set the pace of the competition early on Saturday, taking the lead after the first round of throws with an 86.69m attempt — 0.05m more than 2012 London Olympics gold medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago. He failed to log legitimate attempts with his next two throws and suffered a nasty fall during his third attempt.

The Indian was seen writhing in pain right after the fall and didn’t take any more attempts after that.