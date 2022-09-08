Zurich: Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals here on Thursday. Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals here. He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Scripts History Yet Again, Wins Lausanne Diamond League With 89.08m Throw

He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8) due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his silver-winning performance in the World Championships in USA in July. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra In Lausanne Diamond League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

The 24-year-old Indian superstar hit form immediately on return as he hurled the spear to 89.08m in his first attempt to seal the win in style in Lausanne on July 26. It looked like the injury had not happened at all as he produced his third career-best effort. Can he produce his best ever effort here at Zurich? Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Confirms His Participation in Lausanne Diamond League

Check out all the live streaming details regarding the match here:

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will take place on Thursday, September 8.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is taking place at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will begin at 11:50 pm IST.

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final?

You can catch all the LIVE action from Diamond League Final with the official broadcasters Sports18.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final LIVE Stream?

Alternatively, you can also LIVE stream all the Diamond League Final on the OTT platform Voot.