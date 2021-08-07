Tokyo: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. While talking about his achievement, a visibly emotional Chopra remembered the great Milkha Singh and dedicated his gold medal to the legendary sprinter who was also widely known as The Flying Sikh.Also Read - Tokyo 2021: With Neeraj Chopra's Gold, India Win 7 Medals in Highest-Ever Olympics Tally | An Overview

"I dedicate this medal to Milkha Singh. I hope he's watching upon me from wherever he is," he told the media after becoming the first Indian to win gold in athletics. Milkha Singh, PT Usha and Anju Bobby George had earlier came close to winning a medal in athletics at the Olympic Games but missed the podium by the smallest of margins. Neeraj took the opportunity and dedicated the medal to all the veteran athletes who missed out on a podium finish.

"I didn't think about the gold medal. Aaj kuch alag karna tha (I wanted to do something special today). I wanted to break the Olympic record and overdid it because of that," Neeraj added.

What a moment!! India’s flag being raised and our anthem playing for the first time in Tokyo! @flyspicejet @BFI_official #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/n3N9nDGHLv — Ajay Singh (@AjaySingh_SG) August 7, 2021

The medal ceremony at the end where the national anthem was played meant the world to the 23-year-old javelin thrower and he went on to add that he was about to cry when the anthem was being played.