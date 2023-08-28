Home

Neeraj Chopra Denies ‘Greatest Indian Of All Time’ Tag After Winning World Championships Gold

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a track and field gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra shows his World Athletics Championships gola medal in Budapest. (Image: Twitter)

Budapest: Neeraj Chopra won every title his sport has to offer on Sunday when he threw his javelin to 88.17m to bag the elusive Worlds Athletics Championship gold medal, but doesn’t want to call himself arguably the greatest sportsperson of all time in the country. The 25-year-old started with a foul throw on Sunday in Budapest but roared back with a winning throw in his second attempt. He then threw the spear to a distance of 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m in his remaining four attempts.

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra has won gold in the Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), four individual Diamond League Meeting titles (two each in 2022 and 2023) and Diamond League champion’s trophy last year. “I will never say this, the greatest of all time. People say that just the world Championships gold is missing. I won it now but I have many things left to do and I will focus on that. I would not like to say this (greatest of all time),” said Neeraj, who had become the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold.

Neeraj Chopra- I want to thank the people of India for staying up late. This medal is for all of India. I’m Olympic champion now I’m world champion. Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world. pic.twitter.com/JsymGj3Kwd — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 27, 2023

The Indian opined that legendary Jan Zelezny should be called the greatest of all time. “If you want to say greatest of all time, it would have to be like Jan Zelezny,” he said in the context of world record holder in javelin.

Zelezny is the legendary Czech Republic javelin thrower, who holds the world record of 98.48m and won three Olympic and three World Championships gold. He is also Chopra’s idol.

What’s Next For Neeraj Chopra?

Prior to the World Athletics Championships 2023, Chopra was training overseas and will continue to do so ahead of the Asian Games which starts next month. The Haryana lad will be a sure-shot favourite in China and will once again ignite India vs Pakistan rivalry in the continental championship with Arshad Nadeem. FYI, Nadeem finished second to Chopra in Budapest with a season’s best of 87.82m.

