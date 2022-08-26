New Delhi: A fit-again Neeraj Chopra can create another piece of history when he takes part in the Diamond League Meeting here on Friday.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Confirms His Participation in Lausanne Diamond League

The 24-year-old Olympic champion javelin thrower has recovered from the “minor” groin strain injury he had suffered while winning a historic silver medal during the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month.

A top-three finish here will ensure Chopra a berth in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich on September 7 and 8 as he is at fourth spot in the standings with seven points. He had finished second in the Stockholm leg — his first-ever podium — on June 30.

The top six in the standings will make the Zurich Finals. The Lausanne event is the last leg which has men’s javelin throw competition.

Here are the details of When and where to watch the Neeraj Chopra In Lausanne Diamond League in India:

When is the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne scheduled to take place?

The Diamond League meeting in Lausanne will be spread across two days – Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26.

At what time is the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 starting?

Only the men’s pole vault event was scheduled for day one. It started at 6 PM local time (9:30 PM IST) on Thursday, with Sweden’s Armand Duplantis finishing first with a meeting record (6.10).

The remaining 13 events begin at 6:10 PM local time (9:40 PM IST) on the second day.

When is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event scheduled to get underway?

The men’s javelin throw will start at 7:25 PM local time (10:55 PM IST).

Where and how to watch the live telecast and live streaming of the Lausanne 2022 Diamond League on TV and online respectively in India?

The Diamond League Lausanne 2022 action will be broadcast on Sports 18-1 SD. It is available for streaming on the Voot app (subscription required).