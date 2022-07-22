Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw World Athletics HIGHLIGHTS Updates:Also Read - WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's MASSIVE 88.39m-Throw at World Athletics Championship to Qualify For Men's Javelin FINAL; Video Goes VIRAL

The other India, Rohit Yadav starts with a 80.42 first throw.

Anderson Peters 89.91 and Julian Weber 87.28. The final on Sunday will be fascinating with all of these athletes gunning for a medal.

Ace India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra feels the pressure of being the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist is unlikely to affect his performance at the World Championships in Oregon, USA from July 15. Continuing his superb form, Chopra broke the national record again with a throw of 89.94m to finish second in the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in Sweden on Thursday. The Indian javelin ace fell just six centimetres short of the elusive 90m mark but he bettered his personal best of 89.30m, set earlier this month at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada broke the 16-year-old meet record with a huge 90.31m throw in his third attempt, which was enough to get him the top spot.

Chopra said he will play with a “free mind” and “perform to potential” in Oregon, where he could bring India only its second medal ever from the World Championships. Only former India long jumper Anju Bobby George has won a medal at the Worlds, clinching bronze in Paris 2003.