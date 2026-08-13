Neeraj Chopra joins hands with THIS sporting legend to launch Indian School of Coaching Excellence

Neeraj Chopra Foundation launches first-ever School for 'coaching excellence' in India with Pullela Gopichand.

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Neeraj Chopra won silver medal at Commonwealth Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Two-time Olympics medallist Neeraj Chopra has teamed up with Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand to give a massive boost to developing coaching infrastructure in the country. Neeraj Chopra returned from injury earlier this month and won a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Neeraj Chopra Foundation, Pullela Gopichand (Badminton Gurukul) and AISTS INDIA on Thursday announced that they have come together to launch the Indian School of Coaching Excellence (ISCE), a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at transforming coach education and strengthening India’s sports ecosystem.

With the vision of creating world-class coaches, ISCE will offer multidisciplinary coach development programmes that extend beyond technical training, integrating modern disciplines such as physical literacy, sports science, sports education, technology and career development to prepare coaches for the evolving demands of high-performance sport. It will serve as a collaborative knowledge- sharing platform, working closely with government bodies, SAI, sports federations, associations, high-performance centres, academic institutions and the private sector to advance coaching excellence across India.

Commenting on the ISCE, Pullela Gopichand, Padma Bhushan and Dronacharya awardee and recipient of IOC citation for coaching excellence, said, “The future of Indian sport will be defined by the ecosystem we build. Coaches are at the heart of that ecosystem. ISCE is our effort to create a platform that combines global best practices with Indian experience, enabling coaches to continuously upskill, collaborate and lead with confidence. We believe this initiative can play a meaningful role in shaping the next chapter of Indian sport.”

Speaking on the launch, double Olympics medallist Neeraj Chopra, said, “I firmly believe that every athlete’s journey is shaped by the guidance and nurturing of his/her coach, not only as a sportsperson but also as an individual. Hence, in order to create the next generation of sports heroes in India, it is extremely important that our coaches have access to world-class education, mentorship and the latest knowledge in sports science and athlete development. Through the Indian School of Coaching Excellence, the Neeraj Chopra Foundation hopes to create an environment where coaches continue to learn, evolve and inspire generations of athletes to realise their full potential.”

ISCE’s vision is to build a robust coaching ecosystem, which is essential to fuel and sustain India’s long-term success on the world stage. “As the country embarks upon its journey towards becoming a global sporting superpower, our success shall be defined not only by the champions we produce, but by the ecosystem we create. The driving force behind ISCE is the belief that every great athlete deserves a great coach, and every great coach deserves access to world-class knowledge, mentorship and opportunity. We warmly invite the broader sporting community to join us in this shared mission. We have an extraordinary opportunity, and shared responsibility, to nurture a new generation of coaches who will inspire millions of young Indians to bring glory to the nation. Let’s do it together,” a release stated.