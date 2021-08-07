New Delhi: India’s Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra will look to create history as he could become the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic medal in athletics. Chopra had come up with a throw of 86.65 metres and had finished the Qualification round of Group A at the top of the table. The 23-year old had beaten Germany’s Johannes Vetter, who finished at second place with an 85.64 metres throw and he is one of the favorites for the medal.Also Read - Highlights Tokyo 2020 Golf: Aditi Ashok Misses Olympic Glory, Finishes Historic 4th

Chopra has definitely shown that he can bag a medal at the Olympics and he will be the cynosure of all eyes on Saturday in the Javelin Throw final. Neeraj, who serves as Junior Commissioned Officer in Indian Army, will look to throw the spear as long as possible in the final event. The 23-year old has recorded his best throw of 88.07 metres and if can repeat that performance in the final, he will surely be in medal contention. Also Read - Aditi Ashok Misses Medal, Finishes Historic 4th After a Brilliant Show in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics is in fag end and India will be setting their eyes on Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia, who will be competing in the 65 kg freestyle wrestling for the Bronze medal. Earlier in the day, Aditi Ashok missed a medal with a whisker as she finished at historic 4th place in the final. Aditi was placed at 200th rank and not many expected a performance like that from the 23-year old Golfer from Karnataka. Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 15 Updates: Wrestler Bajrang Punia to Fight For Bronze; Golfer Aditi Ashok in Contention For Historic Medal; India Lose Bronze Playoff in Women's Hockey

