New Delhi: Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will again be seen in action in World Athletics Championships 2022. Neeraj impressed all the athletics lovers with his performance after Tokyo Olympics as Chopra almost clinches gold in all the events so far and if we take a look at the last two performances of Javelin thrower. In Both, the events Neeraj breaks his own record. Fans may witness another World Record by Neeraj in World Athletics Championships 2022.

However, things won't be easy for the Haryana lad as the field is set to have Anderson Peters of Grenada, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Finland's Oliver Helander, and the German Julian Weber.

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra's World Athletics Championships 2022 Game:

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s World Athletics Championships 2022 Event Take Place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin event in World Athletics Championships 2022 will be played at Hayward Field.

Where can you watch Neeraj Chopra’s World Athletics Championships 2022 Event?

Neeraj Chopra’s World Athletics Championships 2022 will be live on Sony Sports.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s World Athletics Championships 2022 Event Start in India?

The men’s javelin qualification round has been divided into two Groups – A and B. However, it is still not clear which group Neeraj Chopra has been put into. While the Group A qualification starts at 5:35 AM IST, the Group B qualification will commence at 7:15 AM IST – both on July 22 (Friday).

