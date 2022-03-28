New Delhi: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award. The 24-year-old javelin thrower received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during a ceremony.Also Read - Tokyo Gold Has Motivated Me To Do Even Better, Says Neeraj Chopra

Paralympic gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat was also conferred with the honour alongside Chopra. Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games' history.

He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra. The 33-year-old Bhagat also became the first Indian to win a gold medal in para badminton, which made its debut at the Paralympics last year.

Bhagat, who had contracted polio when he was 4 years old, won the gold in the men’s singles SL3 class.