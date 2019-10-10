Neeraj Chopra will skip the 59th National Open Athletics Championships that gets underway in Ranchi from Thursday. Chopra has been advised to take rest on the advice of his coach and federation officials following an elbow surgery in May this year.

“This is a collective decision by the national coaches, our German experts and federation officials. We don’t think he is competition ready,” Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla told Sportstar.

The development comes after the ace javelin thrower was cleared to take part in the competition on Tuesday having himself consulted the doctors. ” “I really want to get back to the competition mode. And since this is the last competition of the season, I want to use it to get into that feeling of competition. I have spoken to my doctors and they have said I am okay to compete. I am feeling good. I started training in Patiala a few weeks back and the throws are going well,” he had said.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medalist hasn’t participated in a competition in over a year now. He had also skipped the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 having not recovered from surgery.

The 21-year-old is yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next year.