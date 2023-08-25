Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Final In World Athletics Championship

Home

New Delhi: India ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final by throwing an 88.77m throw at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest (Hungary). The Olympics gold medallist also qualified for the upcoming Olympics which will be held in Paris on 2024.

Placed in the Group A Qualifier, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj recorded a massive throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, breaching the qualifying mark of 83.00m.

Neeraj, who went into the championships as world’s top-ranked javelin thrower, didn’t take his second and third attempts. With this massive throw, Neeraj has also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The qualifying cut of the Budapest 2023, the 19th edition of the world athletics championships, men’s javelin throw competition final is set at 83.00 m.

Last year, the 25-year-old Tokyo Olympic medalist had won the silver medal at the World Championships in Eugene.

Neeraj has already won gold at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He is also the Diamond League winner.

At least 12 players will be going into the final which will take place on Sunday.

Neeraj’s compatriots DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be participating in Group B. Twenty-seven Indian athletes are competing in 15 events at Budapest 23.

