New Delhi: Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra recalled a memorable moment from the ahead of the Javelin Throw final in Tokyo. Neeraj claims that he wasn't able to find his javelin ahead of the event as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who was also competing in the event, had walked away with it.

Chopra said ahead of the event he saw Arshad roaming with his javelin as he asked him to return his javelin which he did.

"The story is that I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, 'Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin! I have to throw with it'. Then he gave it back to me," Neeraj Chopra told TOI in an interview.

Chopra scripted history by ending India’s 100-year-long wait to claim a gold medal in Athletics at Olympics as he has now become a national hero for his achievement.

Soon after Chopra’s revelation of the incident, the video clip of Chopra asking Arshad to give his javelin back went viral on social media.



The 24-year-old claims that he took the first throw hurriedly after that incident.

“That’s why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly!” he added.

However, Chopra also heaped praises on Arshad’s performance at the Olympics and said that it’s good for Pakistan as now they have a chance to show more interest in the javelin.

Arshad Nadeem gave a really good performance in the qualifying round as well as the final. I think it is good for Pakistan, they have a chance to show more interest in javelin and do well at the international stage in the future,” Chopra said.