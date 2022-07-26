Birmingham: In what would come as a major setback to the Indian hopes ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the event due to an injury. Reports suggest he picked up the groin injury at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon recently.Also Read - Olympic Medallist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Opens up on 'Mental Harassment' Ahead of CWG 2022

"Neeraj Chopra will not take part in Commonwealth Games2022. He is not fit as he got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship. He informed us about this," Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA told news agency ANI.

This is a major setback for the Indian contingent Birmingham-bound as Chopra was the biggest medal hope. He recently bagged a historic silver at the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.13m.

“I am happy to have won silver, the country’s first medal in the World Athletics Championships after 19 years, I will take it. World Championships is even tougher than Olympics, its record is higher than that of Olympics,” said Neeraj after his World Championships heroics.

Struggled a bit with the conditions, but extremely happy to win a 🥈medal for India at the #WCHOregon22. Congratulations to Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch on an incredible competition. Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/co2mGrx3Em — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 25, 2022

Reports suggest he has been advised rest for a month.

The CWG starts in under two days and the event will come to a close on August 8. India have a big contingent and they would be hoping for a lot of gold medals.