Finland: In his first competitive event after after 10 months, ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra did not disappoint as he set a new national record with a 89.30 metre throw on Tuesday in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. With his throw in Finland, he has bettered his own personal best which was 88.07m.

He had set 88.07m in Patiala in March last year. Five months after his heroics in Patiala, the 24-year-old rewrote history books as he won the gold in the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58m on August 7, 2021. Watch Video Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday set a new national record with a throw of 89.30 metres

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Adille1 @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw pic.twitter.com/cBLg4Ke8nh — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 14, 2022



Chopra is in top form and India would be hoping his good run continues. Despite breaking the national record, he had to settle for silver in the Paavo Nurmi Games as Finland’s Oliver Helander won the gold medal with a throw of 89.83 metres. Here is his recent throw that helped his break the national record.

More than 10,000 people turned up to watch the events.

Chopra will next take part in the Kourtane Games in Finland on Saturday where he is currently based. He will feature in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. He had earlier trained in the USA and Turkey before shifting base to Finland last month.