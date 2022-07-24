New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra on Sunday (IST) ended India’s 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships after he clinched the silver medal at the 2022 meet with historic throw of 88.13m.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver At World Athletics Championships With 83.13 m Javelin Throw | Highlights
This was India's second medal at the World Championships and the first podium finish since Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in long jump at Paris in 2003.
Chopra's best effort of 88.13m in the final at the Hayward Field was short of Anderson Peters' gold medal-winning mark of 90.54m while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch won the bronze with 88.09m.
The 24-year old Indian, who made the cut for the Oregon 2022 men’s javelin throw final courtesy an 88.39m mark in the qualification, made a disappointing start with a foul. On the other hand, reigning champion Peters of Grenada set the benchmark high with a 90.21m attempt in his first throw of the final.
Here is how twitter wishes India’s star player for his Maiden Silver Medal in World Athletics Championship:
Another Indian javelin thrower — Rohit Yadav — finished 10th with a best attempt of 78.72m, which came in his third attempt. His two earlier attempts measured 77.96m and 78.05m. Neeraj Chopra will now be seen in action in Commonwealth Games Birmingham.