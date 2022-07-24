New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra on Sunday (IST) ended India’s 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships after he clinched the silver medal at the 2022 meet with historic throw of 88.13m.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver At World Athletics Championships With 83.13 m Javelin Throw | Highlights

This was India’s second medal at the World Championships and the first podium finish since Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in long jump at Paris in 2003. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2022 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Chopra’s best effort of 88.13m in the final at the Hayward Field was short of Anderson Peters’ gold medal-winning mark of 90.54m while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch won the bronze with 88.09m. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Pensioners Write to PM Modi to Release 18-month DA Arrears. Here’s What They Say

The 24-year old Indian, who made the cut for the Oregon 2022 men’s javelin throw final courtesy an 88.39m mark in the qualification, made a disappointing start with a foul. On the other hand, reigning champion Peters of Grenada set the benchmark high with a 90.21m attempt in his first throw of the final.

Here is how twitter wishes India’s star player for his Maiden Silver Medal in World Athletics Championship:

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

History Created by Neeraj Yet Again 🔥🔥🔥@Neeraj_chopra1 becomes the 1st Indian Male to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships Neeraj wins 🥈in Men’s Javelin Throw with his best throw of 88.13m at @WCHoregon22 Absolutely Brilliant 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♀️

📸 @g_rajaraman

1/2#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/OtJpeDopGe — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2022

Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2022

#NeerajChopra has once again made #IndianArmy and the Nation proud. #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning #SilverMedal in men’s #Javelin in World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 with throw of 88.13 meters.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/oNsHfJEets — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 24, 2022

Another Indian javelin thrower — Rohit Yadav — finished 10th with a best attempt of 78.72m, which came in his third attempt. His two earlier attempts measured 77.96m and 78.05m. Neeraj Chopra will now be seen in action in Commonwealth Games Birmingham.