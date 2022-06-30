New Delhi: Buoyed by a strong start to the season, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is primed to clinch his maiden Diamond League podium finish in his first appearance in four years in the prestigious one-day meet here on Thursday.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Primed For Podium Finish In Stockholm Diamond League

The 24-year-old Chopra was second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku with a big national record throw of 89.30m before winning his event at Kuortane Games with a creditable 86.60m effort under treacherous conditions.

Both the events in Finland had strong fields, though the Turku line-up had more stars than at Kuortane, where Chopra slipped after an awkward release of his spear in his third attempt under slippery conditions due to rains. Luckily, he was up on his feet immediately and won the event without any injury.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live:

Where will the Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will take place at BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, Sweden.

When will the Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will take place on Thursday (June 30).

What time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 start?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will start at 10.50 PM IST.

How can I watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will be LIVE on Sports18 1 SD & HD channel.

How can I follow the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will be streamed live on Voot website and app.