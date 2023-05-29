Home

Neeraj Chopra Sustains Muscle Strain Injury, Will Miss Upcoming FBK Games

New Delhi: Indian Ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has sustained a muscle strain injury and will now miss the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games which is set to start on June 4, 2023, in Hengelo.

The 25-year-old Chopra had won gold in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Doha on May 5 in his season-opening event.

The Indian Olympic gold medallist took his Twitter and revealed about his injury saying that he sustained that injury during his training and currently following a medical evaluation.

Will be back soon! 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xJE86ULv5X — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 29, 2023

“Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury” tweeted Neeraj.

“Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June. Thank you for all your support!” the Olympics Gold Medallist added.

The 25-year-old Indian is yet to confirm if he would be fit to participate at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13.

