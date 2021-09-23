Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday met the country’s first-ever individual gold medallist from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Abhinav Bindra, and his family at his residence in Chandigarh. Neeraj recently got a chance to introduce his Olympic gold medal to “its elder sibling from Beijing”, and enjoyed the “warm hospitality of the Bindra family”.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Shines in Cred's Hilarious New Ad, Netizens Go Gaga Over His Acting Skills | Watch

Bindra hosted a lunch for Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj at his farmhouse near Zirakpur on Wednesday afternoon. The 23-year old, who won India's first-ever Gold medal in track & field discipline, also received an adorable gift from the champion shooter after spending a "wonderful afternoon".

The 38-year-old Bindra presented Neeraj a special gift – a golden retriever pup, aptly named 'Tokyo'. The javelin thrower called him "the newest member of the Chopra family". Bindra shared the photo on his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man @Neeraj_chopra1 ! I hope that "Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024 !"

The duo also posed with their respective gold medals and Chopra tweeted about the meeting. “Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing today. Thank you @Abhinav_bindra sir for your family’s warm hospitality and for “Tokyo” who I will cherish forever!,”

In another post, Bindra also mentioned that it was a pleasure to meet and interact with India’s golden man.

He wrote in another Tweet: “The two of us agree that the process is the Goal. The process is the Gold. And the Process is most rewarding. Happy to have spent the afternoon with this young Gold Medallist, Bindra said in another tweet.

In Tokyo 2020, Neeraj won gold in men’s javelin final with a throw of 87.58m. However, the athlete has brought his 2021 campaign to an end due to a bout of illness and lack of training.