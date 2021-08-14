Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist and star Javelin thrower – Neeraj Chopra is down with high fever and sore throat over the past few days after returning to the country to a rousing welcome following his historic feat at the Tokyo 2020 Games. However, Neeraj has tested negative for COVID-19. The 23-year-old became the toast of the country after he clinched the elusive athletics gold medal in the Olympics to become only the second Indian to win an individual yellow metal at the Olympics 2021.Also Read - World Athletics Showcases Neeraj Chopra on Its Main Page

But a couple of days after returning home on Monday, he developed high fever and underwent a COVID-19 test on the advice of doctors. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Hockey's Dominance at Olympics to 1983 Cricket World Cup Win to Neeraj Chopra's Athletics Gold - India's Greatest Sporting Moments Post-Independence

“Neeraj is down with a high fever, has a sore throat, and the fever refuses to subside. But fortunately, he has tested negative for COVID-19. He is currently resting,” a source quoted by PTI. Also Read - Aim is to be "Stable" in Technique, Says Neeraj Chopra's Coach Klaus Bartonietz

The government felicitated Chopra and all other medallists on Monday before the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) did the same the next day. Chopra skipped both the felicitation functions organized by Punjab and Haryana governments on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Neeraj’s historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics.

The Panipat-born athlete created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games.

“Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India’s first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra’s profile sky-rocketed,” the World Athletics website read.

“Still processing this feeling,” Neeraj recently posted. “To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever.”

It remains to be seen whether he turns up for the felicitation function organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday.

Chopra’s uncle Bhim said through social media that the star athlete is reaching his home at Khandra village near Panipat on Tuesday.

(With Agency Inputs)