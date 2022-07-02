Stockholm: Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is making India proud with his one after another achievements. Tokyo Olympics champion broke his own record at the Stockholm Diamond League for the second time in a month. He also broke his national record in Finland in June.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra: Missed 90m Mark, But Happy I Came Up With My Best Throw Ever

Even after so many achievements, Neeraj Chopra is the most humble person. And, we have proof. In a video that has gone viral online, the gold medallist can be seen touching an elderly fan's feet. The clip has been viewed over one lakh times and is just too good to miss out on.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter. In the short clip, the 24-year-old can be seen interacting and clicking photographs with a bunch of fans in Stockholm. Before leaving, he touched an elderly fan’s feet. One fan was even heard saying, “So down to earth.”