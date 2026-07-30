Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: When and Where to watch Commonwealth Games 2026 javelin event LIVE in India, all details HERE

Double Olympics medallist Neeraj Chopra will open his campaign in the Commonwealth Games 2026 javelin throw event on Thursday.

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India's Neeraj Chopra will open his campaign in javelin event at Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

Commonwealth Games 2026: Two-time Olympics medal-winning javelin star Neeraj Chopra will headline a world-class field at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday. India’s Neeraj Chopra will be joined by Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Kenya’s Julius Yego – all contenders for gold medal at the Scotstoun Stadium.

Neeraj Chopra has been clubbed in Group A which also features Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh from India. Former Olympics champion Keshorn Walcott will also been seen in Group A on Thursday afternoon.

Neeraj had won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast but missed the Birmingham 2022 edition due to an injury. The Tokyo and Paris Olympic medallist now returns to CWG 2026 in Glasgow with an eye on securing his second Commonwealth Games title. But the task will be far from easy this time aound.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who started his career as a fast bowler before shifting to javelin in 2017, and has already through a world-leading 92.62m in the Rome Diamond League event earlier this year. In Neeraj’s absence in 2022, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem had thrown 90.18m in Birmingham to win the gold.

In Doha, Neeraj Chopra came back from injury and soon found his groove on the third attempt, registering a throw of 85.69 metres to jump to third in the standings at the end of round three. The men’s javelin throw competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held in two stages, with the qualification round scheduled for July 30, followed by the medal-deciding final in the early hours of August 1 (IST).

Deshvaasiyon, it’s Neeraj Time. Watch Neeraj Chopra begin his Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 campaign in the Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification. TODAY | 2:30 PM

LIVE on #SonySportsNetwork TV channels & #SonyLIV. #Glasgow2026 #GlasgowMeinTiranga #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/SSmVC4OJRK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 30, 2026

Here is entry List for javelin throw competition at Commonwealth Games 2026…

Cameron McEntyre (Australia), Keyshawn Strachan (The Bahamas), Ben East (England), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Neeraj Chopra (India), Rohit Yadav (India), Yash Vir Singh (India), Elvis Graham (Jamaica), Julius Yego (Kenya), Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria), Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan), Muhammad Yasir (Pakistan), Lakona Gerega (Papua New Guinea), Douw Smit (South Africa), Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Sumedha Ranasinghe (Sri Lanka), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago), Usufono Eneli (Tuvalu)

Here are all the details about Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw completion at Commonwealth Games 2026…

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw completion at Commonwealth Games 2026 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw completion at Commonwealth Games 2026 Qualification Group A will take place on Thursday, July 30.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw completion at Commonwealth Games 2026 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw completion at Commonwealth Games 2026 will take place at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

What time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw completion at Commonwealth Games 2026 Qualification Group A begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw completion at Commonwealth Games 2026 Qualification Group A will begin at 230pm IST.