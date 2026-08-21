Neeraj Chopra vs Rumesh Pathirage at Lausanne Diamond League 2026: When and where to watch CWG 2026 silver medallist LIVE in action in India

CWG 2026 silver medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 on Friday evening.

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India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action in Lausanne Diamond League 2026 on Friday night. (Photo: IANS)

Lausanne Diamond League 2026: Two-time Olympics medallist from India Neeraj Chopra has a new budding rivalry in the javelin throw event beyond his clashes against Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. A new young star in men’s javelin event is emerging and he is Rumesh Pathirage from Sri Lanka. The India vs Sri Lanka battle from the cricket field will move to the javelin throw event as the two stars are set to face off in the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 event on Friday night.

Pathirage currently holds the edge over Neeraj Chopra – gold medallist at Tokyo Olympics 2021 and silver medal winner at Paris Olympics 2024. The Lankan star has finished at the No. 1 position in the Doha and Rome Diamond League 2026 earlier this year and then went on to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 earlier this month, with Neeraj Chopra finishing in second place in Glasgow.

Sri Lanka’s javelin throw star also breached the coveted 90m mark with a season-leading throw of 92.62m in Rome in June. In fact, the Sri Lankan has won eight of the nine competitions he has participated so far in the season.

Neeraj Chopra, on the other hand, is on a comeback trail after recovering from a lower back injury that has troubled him since September last year. The injury pushed back his comeback till the Doha Diamond League 2026 in June. He was not 100 per cent fit in Glasgow but was able to win a silver medal with a season’s best throw of 85.83m.

After CWG 2026, Neeraj Chopra has gone back to his base in Biel in Switzerland, where he is continuing his rehabilitation-cum-training with childhood coach Jaiveer Chaudhary and physio Ishan Marwah. The Lausanne Diamond League has lost some of its sheen with reigning Olympics champion Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan pulling out of the event along with newly-crowned European champion Julian Webber of Germany.

Apart from Neeraj Chopra and Pathirage, the Lausanne field will see world champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and Anderson Peters of Grenada – the two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze winner – in action. America’s World Championships bronze-medallist Curtis Thompson and veteran Tokyo Olympics silver-winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic are also in the nine-man field.

The Diamond League Final winner will also get a spot in the World Athletics Ultimate Championships.

NEERAJ CHOPRA IN THE HUNT! The men’s javelin competition is heating up as the race to the 2026 Diamond League enters its decisive phase. With Rumesh Pathirage, Anderson Peters, Curtis Thompson, Keshorn Walcott and more in the mix, Neeraj Chopra faces a stacked field in the… pic.twitter.com/aTuc6mhlHi — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) August 20, 2026

Lausanne Diamond League 2026 men’s javelin: Full list

Neeraj Chopra (India) — PB: 90.23m

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SL) — PB: 92.62m

Anderson Peters (Grenada) — PB: 93.07m

Curtis Thompson (USA) — PB: 87.76m

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) — PB: 90.88m

Keshorn Walcott (TTO) — PB: 90.16m

Simon Wieland (SUI) — PB: 82.26m

Marc Minichello (USA) – PB: 84.11m

Artur Felfner (UKR) – PB: 84.32m

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action in Lausanne Diamond League 2026?

Neeraj Chopra is part of men’s javelin competition at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 is scheduled for Friday, August 21. His event is scheduled to take place from 11.52pm IST.

How can I watch Neeraj Chopra LIVE in action in Lausanne Diamond League 2026 in India?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men’s javelin event at Lausanne Diamond League, which will be LIVE on Sports18. Fans can also watch live-streaming of the event on Diamond League’s official YouTube channel.