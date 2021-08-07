New Delhi: Soon after star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra claimed India’s first-ever track-and-field Olympic medal with a gold medal at Tokyo Games, cash rewards and congratulatory messages have started flowing in from various quarters. In a latest development, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday promised to gift Neeraj Chopra a brand new Mahindra XUV700. As per updates, the javelin thrower will get the upcoming SUV of the Indian automaker which happens to be the most premium and technologically advanced product of Mahindra yet in India.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 16 Today Updates: Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic GOLD in Athletics, Bajrang Punia Clinches Bronze; India Finish With Best-Ever Medal Tally

In reply to a follower on Twitter who asked him to gift Chopra the XUV700, Mahindra said, "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege and honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 700."

After tagging M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, Mahindra asked them to "keep one ready for him please".

Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

Posting another tweet, Anand Mahindra said that the Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. “We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra,” he said.

