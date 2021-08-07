New Delhi: Soon after star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra claimed India’s first-ever track-and-field Olympic medal with a gold medal at Tokyo Games, cash rewards and congratulatory messages have started flowing in from various quarters. In a latest development, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday promised to gift Neeraj Chopra a brand new Mahindra XUV700. As per updates, the javelin thrower will get the upcoming SUV of the Indian automaker which happens to be the most premium and technologically advanced product of Mahindra yet in India.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 16 Today Updates: Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic GOLD in Athletics, Bajrang Punia Clinches Bronze; India Finish With Best-Ever Medal Tally
In reply to a follower on Twitter who asked him to gift Chopra the XUV700, Mahindra said, “Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege and honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 700.” Also Read - Neeraj Chopra First Reaction After Winning Gold At Tokyo Games: "Dedicate Medal to Milkha Singh. Hope He’s Watching Upon Me"
After tagging M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, Mahindra asked them to “keep one ready for him please”. Also Read - Tokyo 2021: With Neeraj Chopra's Gold, India Win 7 Medals in Highest-Ever Olympics Tally | An Overview
Posting another tweet, Anand Mahindra said that the Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. “We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra,” he said.
Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming SUV:
- As per updates, the XUV 700 has striking features such as driver drowsiness detection, auto booster headlamps, personalised safety alerts, and smart door handles.
- Moreover, Mahindra XUV 700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.
- The 2.2 petrol option has a maximum output of 200bhp, the 2.2-litre mHawk engine is equipped to produce 185 bhp.
- Both the engine options in Mahindra XUV 700 have a choice of manual and automatic gearbox.
- The XUV 700 is yet to launched and is going to spice up the competition in the SUV segment which has popular products such as Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.
- The Mahindra XUV 700 houses a vertical grille design that extends to the headlamp setup of the vehicle.
- Mahindra XUV 700 has new closed bracket design on the headlamps that sport LED DRL lamps flowing downwards.
- Mahindra XUV 700 is expected to be priced north of Rs 20 lakh.