Tokyo: Congratulatory messages started pouring in soon after Neeraj Chopra clinched history by winning Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Notably, he became the toast of the nation after claiming India’s first-ever track-and-field medal at the Olympics with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the young javelin thrower’s “unparalleled grit” for a landmark gold winning feat at the Tokyo Games.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra WINS India's 1st-ever Athletics Gold in Olympics. THIS 3-yr-old Post Pinned on Twitter Profile Reflects His Mantra For Success

In response to his win, Neeraj Chopra said it feels unbelievable for him at the moment. “It feels unbelievable. It is the first time India has won a gold in athletics, so I feel very good. We have just one gold here in other sports,” the 23-year-old said after winning the historic gold. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Gold Effect at Tokyo Olympics: Sunil Gavaskar Sings Mere Desh Ki Dharti | Watch

Chopra had topped the qualification three days ago and did better than that in the finals as he produced a best throw of 87.58m to become only the second Indian to win individual gold in Olympics, also the first track-and-field medal for the country. Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 16 Today Updates: Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic GOLD MEDAL in Javelin With 87.58m Throw; India Finish With Best-Ever Medal Tally at Olympics

The 23-year-old on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance with a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to end India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Applauding his effort, President Kovind described it as an “unprecedented” achievement which will prove to be an inspiration for the youth of this country.

“Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!,” Kovind tweeted.

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Congratulating Chopra, Prime Minister Modi said his performance will be remembered for ages. “History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020,” tweeted Modi.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Chopra, a farmer’s son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, won the country’s seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics.

Sports minister said Anurag Thakur wrote: “NEERAJ CHOPRA. India’s Golden Boy! India’s Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.”

NEERAJ 🥇 CHOPRA India’s 🇮🇳 Golden Boy ! India’s Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw

deserves a Billion Cheers ! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.#Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/Xe6OYlCedq — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju described it a “golden moment” for Indian sports. “History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji’s wish is fulfilled as India wins first ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement!,” Rijiju tweeted.

Just like in the qualification round, Chopra began with a bang by sending the spear to a distance of 87.03m and then improved it to 87.58m, his best of the day which none in the field could match. His third throw was a poor 76.76m, he then fouled his next two attempts before a final effort of 84.24m.