Finland: After setting a new national record at the Paavo Nurmi athletics meet and winning a silver medal, Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra on Saturday clinched the men's javelin throw gold at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland with an impressive throw of 86.69 metres.

From sportspersons to ministers to fans, everyone congratulated Neeraj on this momentous feat at the Kuortane Games. Here are a few reactions:

Another day, another gold!

Well done champ @Neeraj_chopra1 on the gold at #KuortaneGames — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 18, 2022

Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Wants to Improve Further After Breaking National Record

Gold for Neeraj ! He’s done it again, what an incredible champion ! • Best throw of 86.69m in his 1st attempt at the #KuortaneGames2022 @Neeraj_chopra1 clinches the top spot and goes on to win his 1st 🥇of the season BRILLIANT 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cxyrAsW7x7 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 18, 2022

Neeraj Chopra🌟First Gold🥇 of the season at the Kuortane Games with a throw of 86.69m, which was his first of the day. Onwards and upwards… 🔥#KuortaneGames | #Athletics pic.twitter.com/Reija4wlZN — Karamdeep 🎥📱 (@oyeekd) June 18, 2022

Chopra’s first throw, measuring 86.69m, was enough for him to clinch the top spot on the podium. However, his winning throw was well short of the 89.30m — the personal best he had logged during the Paavo Nurmi Games earlier in the week.

London 2012 gold medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago won the silver with 86.64m while world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada settled for bronze with an 84.75 attempt.

The 24-year-old Chopra set the pace of the competition early, taking the lead after the first round of throws with an 86.69m attempt — 0.05m more than Walcott. He failed to log legitimate attempts with his next two throws and suffered a nasty fall during his third attempt. The Indian was seen wincing in pain right after the fall and didn’t take any more attempts after that.