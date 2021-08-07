Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted HISTORY by becoming the first Indian to win a GOLD medal in athletics at Olympic Games when he clinched first position at Tokyo 2020. Chopra produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.Also Read - VIDEO: Neeraj Chopra's Reaction After Javelin Throw Shows The Confidence of The Indian

Congratulations poured in from across the country the moment Chopra won the gold medal in Tokyo. “History has been scripted at Tokyo! What Neeraj Chopra has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

After this big win, we visited Chopra’s Twitter profile and found a 3-year-old post pinned there. The post underlines the importance of hardwork and hustle to turn one’s dreams into reality. Well, today’s big win in Tokyo Olympics certainly shows how it held true for Neeraj Chopra.

Here’s a rough translation of the poem pinned on his profile.

When the dream of success doesn’t let you sleep

When nothing except labour feels good

When you don’t feel tired after working tirelessly

It’s then you know that history of success is going to be created.

Chopra has also become only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. Chopra now holds gold medals in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and now the Olympics, all at the same time.

Chopra’s gold means India, with seven medals at Tokyo Games, have surpassed the tally of six medals won at 2012 London Olympics. This is the most medals won by India in a single edition of the Olympics.