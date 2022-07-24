Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final World Athletics Championships As it Happened, Oregon: Hello and Welcome to our Highlights of the World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw Final. Javelinist’s Second Gold Quest | Neeraj Chopra, India’s biggest medal prospect at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, qualified for the men’s javelin final with a throw of 88.39m on Friday. Chopra progressed to the final attaining an automatic qualification as he breached the 83.50m mark with ease in his first attempt. Neeraj, 24, was up first and he made sure he wasn’t required to dish out a second time, and all it took him were 12 seconds to come a step closer to a potential podium finish. Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic too joined him in the list with his first-attempt throw of 85.23m. This is Chopra’s third best throw in an event this year. Last month, he broke his national record twice with the latest being a 89.94m long throw at the Stockholm Diamond League meet. The medal round of the javelin throw will take place on Sunday morning and Chopra will certainly be aiming for the gold. Of the other 11 competitors, his biggest competition will be Anderson Peters of Grenada, who finished the qualification 1m ahead of him, and German Julian Weber, who finished 1m behind, in the second pool. Chopra said he will play with a “free mind” and “perform to potential” in Oregon, where he could bring India only its second medal ever from the World Championships. Only former India long jumper Anju Bobby George has won a medal at the Worlds, clinching bronze in Paris 2003.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Silver Medal: PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra Hail Historic Feat

Live Updates

    Twitterati started wishing India’s legend for the Maiden Silver in World Athletics Championships

    Neeraj Chopra World Athletics C’ships FINAL: Silver for Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj Chopra Takes his first Medal in World Championships. This is the first medal for India as well.

    Neeraj Chopra World Athletics C’ships FINAL: The next attempt will be the last for all throwers in this men’s javelin final.

    Neeraj Chopra World Athletics C’ships FINAL: A foul attempt for Neeraj on the fifth throw, but the 88.13m in the previous attempt should be enough to keep him in medal positions.

    Neeraj Chopra World Athletics C’ships FINAL: Neeraj Chopra throws for 88.13m mark now India is in the position of Silver.

    Neeraj Chopra World Athletics C’ships FINAL: This is how rankings look like