Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final World Athletics Championships As it Happened, Oregon: Hello and Welcome to our Highlights of the World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw Final. Javelinist’s Second Gold Quest | Neeraj Chopra, India’s biggest medal prospect at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, qualified for the men’s javelin final with a throw of 88.39m on Friday. Chopra progressed to the final attaining an automatic qualification as he breached the 83.50m mark with ease in his first attempt. Neeraj, 24, was up first and he made sure he wasn’t required to dish out a second time, and all it took him were 12 seconds to come a step closer to a potential podium finish. Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic too joined him in the list with his first-attempt throw of 85.23m. This is Chopra’s third best throw in an event this year. Last month, he broke his national record twice with the latest being a 89.94m long throw at the Stockholm Diamond League meet. The medal round of the javelin throw will take place on Sunday morning and Chopra will certainly be aiming for the gold. Of the other 11 competitors, his biggest competition will be Anderson Peters of Grenada, who finished the qualification 1m ahead of him, and German Julian Weber, who finished 1m behind, in the second pool. Chopra said he will play with a “free mind” and “perform to potential” in Oregon, where he could bring India only its second medal ever from the World Championships. Only former India long jumper Anju Bobby George has won a medal at the Worlds, clinching bronze in Paris 2003.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Silver Medal: PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra Hail Historic Feat