Home

Sports

Neeraj Chopra’s Gesture Towards Hungarian Fan After GOLD at World Athletics Championship Goes VIRAL | PIC

Neeraj Chopra’s Gesture Towards Hungarian Fan After GOLD at World Athletics Championship Goes VIRAL | PIC

World Athletics Championship 2023: Initially, Neeraj denied her but later signed it on the lady's tshirt sleeves. Surely, the ace javelin thrower knows how to win hearts.

Neeraj Chopra Gesture

Budapest: It was a historic day for Indian sports as Neeraj Chopra bagged an elusive gold at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest on Sunday. Following his historic run, Neeraj recieved congratulatory messages from all quarters. But, it was his heartwarming gesture towards an Hungarian fan that stole the show. The Hungarian lady wanted an autograph on the Indian flag. Initially, Neeraj denied her but later signed it on the lady’s tshirt sleeves. Surely, the ace javelin thrower knows how to win hearts.

Trending Now

Here is the picture of Neeraj signing on the lady’s T-short sleeves:

A Hungarian lady wanted Neeraj Chopra’s autograph on the Indian flag, Neeraj denied her and said ‘I cannot sign it on the flag’. Later he signed it on the lady’s tshirt sleeves. (Sportstar). – The respect and admiration Neeraj has for the Indian flag! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tei4Xsy4fM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2023

“I still have a lot to achieve. It’s not as if I have won all these medals so I’ll rest easy. I want to repeat this success year after year. I also want more Indians to join me on the podium. That will be fun,” he said after becoming the first Indian to win a World Athletics Championships gold.

The 25-year-old Chopra had a foul to start with, but then got 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m. Pakistan’s reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season’s best throw of 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic got the bronze.

Chopra has now become only the second Indian — after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra — to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships title. Bindra won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES