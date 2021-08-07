“He came. He Saw. He Conquered” – Neeraj Chopra on Saturday achieved something which no other track and field athlete in India’s history has ever even imagined of. Even the legends like Late Milkha Singh Ji, PT Usha came fairly close to taste success at the world’s biggest sporting stage – the Olympics but faltered at the finishing line. But Saturday was different, it had a different kind of feel to it. With over a billion hopes riding on his already sculpted shoulders – Neeraj Chopra walked in at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium with an unmatched swagger and nonchalant attitude and sent the grey-tailed Javelin a staggering 87.58m to demolish the field in the men’s Javelin Throw Final.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold: Anand Mahindra Promises to Gift Him XUV700 Worth Rs 20 Lakh | All You Need to Know About The New SUV

Interestingly, the 23-year-old Indian knew it the moment the Javelin left his "golden arm". Neeraj turned around at his rivals, unleashed a primal roar and raised both his arms in jubilation. He was confident that the job had been done. In reality, Neeraj didn't just win, he crushed the field, finished 91cm ahead of the rest. Neeraj's next-best throw was more than the silver-winning distance. Czech Republic throwers Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

🇮🇳 @Neeraj_chopra1 makes history in the javelin by becoming the first Indian to win an #Olympics gold in #athletics — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 7, 2021



Courtesy that 'epic throw', Neeraj shattered several glass ceilings to become the country's first gold medallist at Olympics in 13 years. Neeraj vaulted himself into history books as well as the consciousness of a medal-starved nation. This Gold in Tokyo is bigger than any Cricket World Cup victory (recall any of that 1883, 2007 or 2011) – in India's sporting history. The gold, a historic first for India in track and field, the second for an individual ever, and the first since Abhinav Bindra's in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Neeraj’s stupendous show also helped India finish with their best-ever medal tally at the Summer Games for a nation starved for success at the grandest sporting spectacle. 7 Medals – 1 GOLD, 2 SILVER and 4 BRONZE – With this, India surpassed their best performance of 2012 London Olympics.

They called it the Olympics like no other and India would agree as debutant javelin thrower Neeraj choose the grandest of stages to shine the brightest among the field which has some renowned names including the likes of world record-holder Johannes Vetter, another German – Julian Weber, Pakistani giant – Arshad Nadeem, daunting Czech – Vitezslav Vesely.

After topping the qualification stages with a mammoth throw of 86.65m, Neeraj, son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat produced a massive second-round throw of 87.58m in the men’s javelin final to stun the athletics world and end India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक! India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj. Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian. What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021



Talking about the final, Neeraj began with a bang by sending the spear to a distance of 87.03m and then improved it to 87.58m, his best of the day which none in the field could match. His third throw was a poor 76.76m, he then fouled his next two attempts before a final effort of 84.24m.

Season leader and pre-tournament gold favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany, who had thrown the spear to 90m plus distances seven times between April and June, was shockingly eliminated after the first three throws as he was placed ninth with a best effort of 82.52m.

Neeraj even clapped for Vetter, who is his friend off the field, when he came out for his attempt but it was just not the day for the German.

‘Fulfilling Milkha Singh Ji’s Dream’

Newly-crowned Olympics gold-medallist Neeraj dedicated his historic achievement to sprint legend Milkha Singh, who died due to COVID-19 complications in June, a gesture that left his son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh overwhelmed with “eternal” gratitude. “Milkha Singh wanted to hear the national anthem in a stadium. He is no longer with us but his dream has been fulfilled,” the 23-year-old javelin thrower said dedicating the achievement to the iconic sprinter, who had finished fourth in the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Milkha, 91, breathed his last in Chandigarh in June after battling COVID-19 for a month.

PM, President Laud Neeraj’s Historic GOLD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of India – Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to congratulate Neeraj Chopra after he became the second Indian to bag an individual gold medal at the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event with an 87.58m throw.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021



“History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020” – PM Modi congratulates Neeraj.

Cash Prices For ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj

Javelin star Neeraj, who claimed India’s first-ever Athletics medal with a gold-medal-winning feat at Tokyo Games, will get a cash reward of ₹6 crores, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar announced on Saturday. Khattar also announced that Chopra will be made head of the upcoming Centre for Excellence in Athletics in Panchkula.

हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा पंचकूला में 13 अगस्त को एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर ओलंपिक में मेडल जीतकर आने वाले हरियाणा के सभी खिलाड़ियों को पुरस्कार वितरित कर उन्हें सम्मानित किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/COaWMLpE4X — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) August 7, 2021



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after his historic gold medal-winning feat in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Jay Shah also announced that Indian athletes Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya who have won silver medals in the Games will get Rs 50 lakh each from BCCI.