Neeraj Chopra’s Surprise Phone Call Lits Up Pakistani Javelin Thrower’s Day After Latter’s Asian Athletics Bronze

Muhammad Yasir's javelin bronze was Pakistan's only medal from the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships that was held in Bangkok last month.

Muhammad Yasir and Neeraj Chopra. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra proved ‘sports see no boundaries’ after the Indian javelin ace rang in his neighbouring Pakistan to congratulate talented Muhammad Yasir for his incredible achievement.

Yasir threw his spear to a distance of 79.93m to secure a bronze in the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships that was held in Bangkok last month. Soon after his medal ceremony, Yasir spoke about his admiration for Chopra.

Yasir’s biggest surprise came when his idol from India called him up. “It was a pleasant surprise when he (Neeraj Chopra) called me up and appreciated my performance after I won the bronze medal in the javelin event recently,” Yasir told Geo TV.

“He wished me best of luck for future events,” added the Pakistani athlete. Roderik Genki Dean (Japan) and DP Manu (India) took gold and silver ahead of Yasir. Notably, the javelin bronze was Pakistan’s only medal from the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

India, on the other hand took home 27 medals including six gold and 12 silver. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s top javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem didn’t take part in the competition due to an injury that has troubled him for long.

Yasir, who closely follows Chopra’s routines and training, stated the only difference between Pakistani and Indian athletes is that their neighbours have the opportunity to train with foreign coaches on a long-term basis.

“In Pakistan, unfortunately, we don’t even have the proper equipment or foreign coaches. We have to manage somehow, a reason also why we need to appreciate the performances of Arshad Nadeem,” said Yasir.

