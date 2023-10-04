Home

Neeraj Chopra’s Video of Saving Flag From Falling After Javelin Gold in Asian Games Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Neeraj Chopra, Javelin Gold (Image: X Screengrab)

Hangzhou: India’s ace javelin star Neeraj Chopra did not dissappoint fans on Wednesday in Hangzhou as he defended his gold successfully. He threw a monstrous 88.8 metres to bag the numero uno spot. But, it was not his gold that got to social space, instead, it was his brilliant catch to save the national flag from falling on the ground is the clip that is gaining traction. It seemed like a fan hurled the national flag towards Neeraj, but unfortunately, due to the heavy winds, the flag was about to fall on the ground. Neeraj stretched and then caught it just like a cricketer would. Surely, this will make Virat Kohli proud. Here is the viral clip:

Chopra won the javelin throw competition at Hangzhou with his season’s effort and the bonus for India was that Kishore Kumar Jena produced his personal best of 87.54 to claim the silver medal, making it a 1-2 for India on the podium. Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean took the bronze medal with an 82.68m. The rest of the field failed to cross the 80m mark.

But the event started on a dramatic note, as the officials failed to measure Chopra’s throw and the 25-year-old had to make another attempt to start his campaign.

“I made my first throw and was waiting for the distance to come on the board. But it did not. When I inquired with the judges, they said there was a technical delay and the instrument failed to measure my throw. I also tried checking it on the video but they could not find the mark,” said Neeraj after the final.

