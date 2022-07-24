New Delhi: Celebrations broke out in Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s village in Panipat on Sunday after he won a landmark silver medal in the Athletics World Championships in Eugene, USA.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Reveals Conditions of Ground After Clinching Sliver Medal at World Athletic Championships

Son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, the 24-year-old Chopra became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal at the showpiece.

Congratulatory messages poured in from various quarters including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The women of his village danced and sang while family members got busy receiving guests and distributing ‘ladoos’ (sweets).

#WATCH Family and friends celebrate Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal win in the World Athletics Championships at his hometown in Panipat, #Haryana Neeraj Chopra secured 2nd position with his 4th throw of 88.13 meters in the men’s Javelin finals. pic.twitter.com/khrUhmDgHG — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Many Sports persons including Anju Bobby George, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh Olympics medallist Abhinav Bindra and PR Sreejesh lavished praise on India’s star player

The 45-year old Anju welcomed Neeraj to the group and called it a magic moment.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait.Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support . pic.twitter.com/31tLKjdV3V — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) July 24, 2022



Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also congratulated Chopra for his historic win.

Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wished Neeraj in a unique way.

Years from now there is going to be a generation of youngsters for whom “Kya Fenkta Hai” is going to be a massive compliment, thanks to this champion #NeerajChopra . Once again making India proud with a Silver🥈 at the World Athletics Championship. pic.twitter.com/walAWtyxd3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 24, 2022

“Unstoppable in every sense of the word well done @Neeraj_chopra1! Keep scripting history with the javelin in your hand!”

Unstoppable in every sense of the word 💪🏻 well done @Neeraj_chopra1 ! Keep scripting history with the javelin in your hand! 🇮🇳 #worldchampionships2022 #NeerajChopraWinsSilver pic.twitter.com/8SmzY70Oj9 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 24, 2022

Indian’s men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh called the ace Indian javelin thrower a motivation.

Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m, which came in the fourth round, to finish second behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada (90.54m).

It was a nervy start for Chopra as he opened with a foul before registering 82.39m and 86.37m to be placed fourth after three rounds.

But, to the relief of the Indian contingent, and the legions of his fans back home, he got his rhythm back as he came up with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end.