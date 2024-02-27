Home

Sports

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul: Indian Pro Boxer To Take On American Pugilist

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul: Indian Pro Boxer To Take On American Pugilist

Goyat is more experienced having fought 24 bouts, 18 of them being victories.

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul: Indian Pro Boxer To Take On American PugilistNeeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul: Indian Pro Boxer To Take On American Pugilist

New Delhi: Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat will take on American pugilist Jake Paul later this year. Both were involved in the bitter war of words on social media earlier this year.

Trending Now

The two engaged in a dramatic face-to-face encounter on the streets of Puerto Rico recently and challenged each other.

You may like to read

“Both of them are slated to fight in a mega card soon,” read a statement from Goyat’s promoters.

Paul has appeared in nine professional fights in his career, winning eight of them.

Goyat is more experienced having fought 24 bouts, 18 of them being victories.

The feud started when 32-year-old Goyat accused Paul of using a translator application to abuse him in a regional Indian language.

“Jake Paul, I’m the man of my word. I’m here. I’m in your country. I’m here in your town. I’m here in your gym, man. Now abuse… You using translate application and you abusing in Indian language. Now abuse,” declared Goyat.

Before the face off in Puerto Rico, Goyat had been consistently issuing challenges to Paul. In response, Paul had implied that the Indian lacked interest in engaging in a physical bout.

Having made history as the first Indian boxer in WBC World events, Goyat has not only captured Indian hearts but also left an indelible mark on the global stage. His callout to Jake Paul emphasizes breaking barriers and proving that Indian boxers can compete at the highest international levels.

In addition to this challenge, Jake Paul’s previous fights against notable opponents such as Deji, AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley are noteworthy. This history adds to the anticipation of the upcoming clash, as Goyat sees this challenge as transcending the sport, emphasizing a shared commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide. The upcoming clash promises to be historic, as Neeraj Goyat aims to leave an enduring impact on the global stage, showcasing the strength, skill, and fearlessness of Indian boxers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.