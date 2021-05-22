Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir picked the toughest batter to bowl against during his cricketing career. Amir, who was considered amongst the top bowlers during his playing days, claims Australia premier batter Steve Smith was the most difficult for him to bowl to. The left-arm pacer was known to swing the bowl both ways as he troubled many world-class batters with his premium bowling. Also Read - 'He’s Shown Why He’s King Kohli,' Says Mohammad Amir

On the other hand, Smith has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in the past decade. The former Australia captain made life difficult for many bowlers with his unorthodox batting technique.

Amir, who is very vocal about his views, picked Smith over the likes of other modern-day stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson.

“I find it most difficult to bowl to Steve Smith. Because his technique is very difficult. He stands in such an angle that you don’t understand where to bowl to him,” Amir said in an interview with Cricwick.

Amir emphasized how Smith combats the inswingers and outswingers with his unorthodox technique which made it difficult for him to bowl against.

“If you bowl an outswinger, he raises the bat and leaves it. If you bowl on the pads, his flick is a solid shot for him. I find his technique really difficult while bowling,” said the former Pakistan pacer.

The 29-year-old further heaped praises on Team India captain Virat Kohli and highlighted reasons why he is considered as ‘King Kohli’.

“I enjoy bowling in pressure situations. Similarly, I live matching up to the best batsmen in the world. Kohli’s performances speak for themselves, we don’t need to say anything. He’s proven himself in every format. He’s shown why he’s called King Kohli. He too wins pressure situations. I like bowling to him. Bowlers will keep getting batsmen out and it gives me immense satisfaction knowing that people like the idea of Kohli and I squaring off.”