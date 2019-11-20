Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Cape Town Blitz Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 MSL Match 11 NMG vs CTB at St George’s Park: In the match no.11 of Mzansi Super League 2019, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will host Cape Town Blitz today. Giants have been unbeaten so far with two wins from three matches while the remaining was abandoned due to rain. In their previous match, they beat Jozi Stars by nine wickets and with 11 points are second in the points table.

Blitz have played four matches from which they have three victories and a defeat. In their previous match, they beat Durban Heat by 10 runs and are currently at the points of the MSL table. The live TV Broadcast of Mzansi Super League 2019 will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While the live cicket streaming of the league will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode in India.

TOSS – The toss between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Cape Town Blitz will take place at 8:30 PM (IST)

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (captain), Chris Morris (vice-captain), Heino Kuhn, JJ Smuts, Ben Dunk, Asif Ali, Liam Livingstone, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Junior Dala, Nandre Burger

NMG vs CTB SQUADS

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Jason Roy, Ben Dunk (wk), JJ Smuts (captain), Heino Kuhn, Grant Thomson, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Onke Nyaku, Nandre Burger, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke, Dyllan Matthews

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Janneman Malan, Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone, Asif Ali, George Linde, Wahab Riaz, Sisanda Magala, Gregory Mahlokwana, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, David Bedingham, Khwezi Gumede, Aviwe Mgijima, Vernon Philander

