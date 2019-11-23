Dream11 Team Predictions

Mzansi Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Durban Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Mzansi Super League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, NMG vs DUR Match 14 at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth 4:00 PM IST:

The second season of the Mzansi Super League will begin on November 8 in Johannesburg. It will once again pit six teams against each other – they will play in the home and away format. After each team plays 10 matches, the top team will qualify for the final match directly. The second and third-ranked team will play an eliminator and the winner of the same will face the top-ranked team in the final match. Considering the South African team’s performance across all formats this year, CSA (Cricket South Africa) will be eager to unearth fresh talent from the domestic T20 extravaganza.

TOSS – The toss between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Durban Heat will take place at 3.30 PM (IST) on November 23.

Time: 4.00 PM IST.

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dane Vilas (captain)

Batsmen – Alex Hales, David Miller, Wihan Lubbe

All-Rounders – Andile Phehlukwayo (vice-captain), Ravi Bopara, Chris Morris

Bowlers – Keshav Maharaj, Imran Tahir, Junior Dala, Nandre Burger

NMG vs DUR Probable Playing XIs

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Jason Roy, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts (captain), Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Onke Nyaku, Junior Dala, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir

Durban Heat: Wesley Marshall, Alex Hales, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas (captain and wicketkeeper), David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott

NMG vs DUR Captain and Vice-Captains Picks

Captain Options – Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Junior Dala

Vice-Captain Options – Jason Roy, Ben Dunk, David Miller

SQUADS:

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger, Dyllan Matthews

Durban Heat Squad: Wesley Marshall, Alex Hales, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas(w/c), David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kyle Abbott, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NMG Dream11 Team/ DUR Dream11 Team/ Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Dream11 Team/ Durban Heat Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.