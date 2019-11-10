Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Jozi Stars Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 NMG vs JOZ at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth: The second season of the Mzansi Super League is underway, pitting six teams against each other – they will play in the home and away format. After each team plays 10 matches, the top team will qualify for the final match directly. The second and third-ranked team will play an eliminator and the winner of the same will face the top-ranked team in the final match. Considering the South African team’s performance across all formats this year, CSA (Cricket South Africa) will be eager to unearth fresh talent from the domestic T20 extravaganza.

TOSS: The toss between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Jozi Stars will take place at 5:00 PM IST

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

My Dream11 Team

Jason Roy (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Heino Kuhn, JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, Chris Morris, Daniel Christian, Farhaan Behardien, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson

NMG vs JOZ Probable Playing XIs

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Jason Roy, JJ Smuts (captain), Ben Dunk (wk), Heino Kuhn, Farhaan Behardien, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Dyllan Matthews

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Daniel Christian, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso.

SQUADS

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Marco Marais, Jason Roy, Matthew Breetzke, Heino Kuhn (wk), JJ Smuts (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Onke Nyaku, Grant Thomson, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger, Dyllan Matthews, Ben Dunk

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Daniel Christian, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Nono Pongolo, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Sinethemba Qeshile, Eathan Bosch, Delano Potgieter

