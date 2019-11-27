Dream11 Team Predictions

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Paarl Rocks Dream11 Team Prediction Mzansi Super League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, NMG vs PR Match 17 at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth 5:30 PM IST:

The second season of the Mzansi Super League will begin on November 8 in Johannesburg. It will once again pit six teams against each other – they will play in the home and away format. After each team plays 10 matches, the top team will qualify for the final match directly. The second and third-ranked team will play an eliminator and the winner of the same will face the top-ranked team in the final match. Considering the South African team’s performance across all formats this year, CSA (Cricket South Africa) will be eager to unearth fresh talent from the domestic T20 extravaganza.

TOSS – The toss between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Paarl Rocks will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) on November 27.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper- H Kuhn

Batsmen- J Roy, J Smuts, F d Plessis

All-Rounders- C Morris (captain), I Udana, D Pretorius

Bowlers – I Tahir (vice-captain), J Dala, T Shamsi, B Fortuin

NMG vs PR Probable Playing XIs

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: J Roy, M Breetzke, J Smuts (captain), B Dunk, M Marais, C Morris, H Kuhn, O Nyaku, N Burger, CJ Dala, I Tahir

Paarl Rocks: H Davids, C Delport, F du Plessis (captain), J Vince, D Pretorious, I Udana, B Makhanya, M Mosehle, H Viljoen, B Fortuin, T Shamsi

SQUADS:

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger, Dyllan Matthews

Paarl Rocks Squad: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis(c), Dwaine Pretorius, Isuru Udana, Sibonelo Makhanya, Mangaliso Mosehle(w), Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, James Vince, Ferisco Adams, Kyle Verreynne, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini

