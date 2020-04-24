Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Neman Grodno vs Energetik-BGU Prediction, Belarus Premier League – Football Tips For Today's NEM vs ENG: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

TOSS – The toss between Neman Grodno vs Energetik-BGU will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Haradski Stadium, Barysaw

My Dream11 Team

D Dudar (GK), A Sokol, J Mawatu, E Yudchits, D Miroshnikov, G Kadimyan, A Nosko, G Kantaria, A Yakimov, D Tweh, J Yakhshiboev

NEM vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

Neman Grodno: D Dudar (GK), G Kadimyan, G Kantaria, V Kolav, A Legchilin, E Leshko, Z Marusic, A Slabashevich, D Stojkovic, A Vasiljev, A Yakimov

Energetik-BGU: A Lesko (GK), A Shkurdyuk, A Sokol, A Nosko, E Yudchits, J Yakhshiboev, D Miroshnikov, D Girs, D Tweh, J Atemengue, A Musahagian

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: D Dudar, G Kadimyan

Vice-captain Options: A Lesko, A Shkurdyuk

Squads

Energetik-BGU: Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov

Neman Grodno: Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Arthur Malievsky, Giorgi Kantaria, Andrey Vasiljev, Danijel Stojković, Artur Slabashevich, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Yegor Khvalko, Oleg Murachev, Zoran Marušić, Aleksey Legchilin, Pavel Tsabelin, Valeri Zhukovski, Andrey Yakimov, Maksim Yablonski, Emir Shigaybaev, Vladislav Yatskevich, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Volodymyr Koval, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov

