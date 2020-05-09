Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Neman Grodno vs Rukh Brest FC Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match NEM vs RKH at Stadyen Nyoman: In one of the key battles of Belarus Premier League on Super Saturday, Neman Grodno will host Ruh Brest at Stadyen Nyoman, Hrodna (Grodno). The match will kickstart at 7.30 OM (IST). It's still early stages in the competition, and any team can make up for the lost ground with a good run here and there, Neman will be wary of their form up until now. They are closer to the relegation zone than where they intended to be. They have won just twice in the first seven games, and only once in the last five matches. Against Rukh Brest, Neman players will be eager to turn the tables in their favour.

On the other hand, Rukh Brest FC have not been able to get going in the competition so far. In fact, they are just a point better off than their next opponent and considering how they have performed, there is every chance that Neman may end the round above Brest. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League match between Neman Grodno and Rukh Brest FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Stadium Nyoman, Hrodna

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Nechaev

Defenders: A Vasiljev, J William, V Gayduchik, A Slabashev, I Kolpachuk

Midfielders: P Tsabelin (VC), G Kadimyan (C), G Kantaria

Forwards: A Kontsevoj, G Rassadkin

NEM vs RKH Probable XIs

Neman Grodno: D Dudar (GK); A Vasiljev, D Stojkovic, E Leshko/ Artur Slabashevich, A Lakimov, A Legchilin, G Kadimyan, P Zabelin, V Koval, G Rassadkin, Z Marusic.

Rukh Brest FC: A Nechaev (GK); V Gayduchik, A Rakhmanov, William, G Andronic, M Chizh, O Migunov, P Sedko, A Kontsevoy, V Vasiljev, A Diallo.

NEM vs RKH SQUADS

Neman Grodno: Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Arthur Malievsky, Giorgi Kantaria, Andrey Vasiljev, Danijel Stojković, Artur Slabashevich, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Yegor Khvalko, Oleg Murachev, Zoran Marušić, Aleksey Legchilin, Pavel Tsabelin, Valeri Zhukovski, Andrey Yakimov, Maksim Yablonski, Emir Shigaybaev, Vladislav Yatskevich, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Volodymyr Koval, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov.

Rukh Brest: Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov

