NEM vs TOR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Dynamo Neman Grodno vs Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match NEM vs TOR: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them. Also Read - CTB vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction CPBL 2020: Captain And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's Chinatrust Brothers vs Rakuten Monkeys Match May 21 4:05 PM IST Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Neman Grodno and Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino will start at 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - SKW vs KIH Dream11 Team Players Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's SK Wyverns vs Kiwoom Heroes Match in South Korea 3 PM IST May 21 Thursday

Venue:ZSK Neman Also Read - LGT vs SAL Dream11 Team Players Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's LG Twins vs Samsung Lions Match in South Korea 3 PM IST May 21 Thursday

NEM vs TOR My Dream11 Team

V Bushma, V Ustinov, M Bordachev, A Vasiljev, D Yashin, G Kadimyan, A. Khachaturyan, G Ramos, TP Tsabelin, G Kantaria (vice-captain), V Gorbachik (captain)

NEM vs TOR SQUADS

Neman Grodno: Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Arthur Malievsky, Giorgi Kantaria, Andrey Vasiljev, Danijel Stojković, Artur Slabashevich, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Yegor Khvalko, Oleg Murachev, Zoran Marušić, Aleksey Legchilin, Pavel Tsabelin, Valeri Zhukovski, Andrey Yakimov, Maksim Yablonski, Emir Shigaybaev, Vladislav Yatskevich, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Volodymyr Koval, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino: Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NEM Dream11 Team/ TOR q Dream11 Team/ Neman Grodno Dream11 Team/ Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.