NEP vs AUS AFC 2022 World Cup Qualifiers 2021: Captain, Vice-captain – Nepal vs Australia Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at 9:30 PM IST June 11 Friday:

Kick-Off Time: The World Cup Qualifiers 2021 match between Nepal vs Australia will start at 9:30 PM IST – June 11 in India.

Venue: Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium

Goalkeeper – M. Ryan

Defenders – R. Chand, H. Souttar, A. Tamang, T. Sainsbury

Midfielders –J. Irvine, M. Dangl, A. Hrustic, S. Tamang

Strikers – A. Bista, J. Maclaren

Arik Bista, Rohit Chand, Kamal Thapa, Deep Karki, Suman Lama, Goutham Shrestha, Sunil Bal, Ayush Ghalan, Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbansi, Suman Aryal, Bishal Sunar, Pujan Uparkoti, Anjan Bista, Aashish Lama, Manish Dangi, Kiran Chemjong Limbu, Bishal Rai, Abhishek Rijal, Suraj Jeu Thakuri, Bikash Khawas, Nawayug Shrestha, Santosh Tamang

Nikita Rukavytsya, Denis Genreau, Andrew Redmayne, Ruon Tongyik, Awer Mabil, Christopher Ikonomidis, Danny Vukovic, Jamie Maclaren, Martin Boyle, James Holland, Curtis Good, Trent Sainsbury, Fran Karacic, Ryan McGowan, Conor Metcalfe, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Kenneth Dougall, Brandon Borrello, Riley McGree, Rhyan Grant, Adam Taggart, Mat Ryan, Mathew Leckie, Lawrence Thomas, Brad Smith, Harry Souttar, Apostolos Giannou, Mitchell Duke

