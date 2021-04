Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips

NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The Nepal T20 Tri-Series between Nepal and Malaysia will start from 1:00 PM IST – April 17, Saturday

Match Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEP vs MAL My Dream11 Team

Keepers – Mohammad Aasif Sheikh, Virandeep Singh (VC)

Batsmen – Kushal Bhurtel (C), Gyanendra Malla, Ahmad Faiz, Syed Aziz

All-rounders – KC Karan, Sharvin Muniandy

Bowlers – Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Pavandeep Singh

NEP vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Binod Bhandari (wk), Abinash Bohara, Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Shahab Alam, Aasif Sheikh

Malaysia: Ahmad Faiz, Virandeep Singh, Anwar Arudin, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Rahman, Aminuddin Ramly, Shafiq Sharif (wk), Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq

SQUADS

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Binod Bhandari (wk), Abinash Bohara, Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Shahab Alam, Aasif Sheikh, Pawan Sarraf, Paras Khadka, Bikram Sob

Malaysia: Ahmad Faiz, Virandeep Singh, Anwar Arudin, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Rahman, Aminuddin Ramly, Shafiq Sharif (wk), Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Ainool Hafizs, Dhivendran Mogan, Fitri Sham

