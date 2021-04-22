NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Predictions Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I

Nepal vs Malaysia Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NEP vs MAL at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground: In match no. 6 of Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I tournament, Nepal will take on Malaysia at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I NEP vs MAL match will start at 1 PM IST – April 22. Nepal are at the second spot on the points table with two wins and a defeat. They have a solid net run rate of +2.2. Nepal's top-order batsman Kushal Bhurtel is expected to continue his rich vein of form. He has amassed a total of 185 runs in three innings so far. Among bowlers, Sandeep Lamichhane has picked up a total of 8 wickets. The two are leading the batting and bowling charts respectively in the series. On the other hand, Malaysia are having a disastrous tournament with two defeats and a tie so far. Here is the Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, NEP vs MAL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NEP vs MAL Probable XIs Nepal Tri-Nations Cup T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nepal vs Malaysia, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Tri-Nations Cup T20I.

TOSS: The Nepal Tri-Nations Cup T20I toss between Nepal and Malaysia will take place at 12.30 PM IST – April 22.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

NEP vs MAL My Dream11 Team

Virandeep Singh, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Syed Aziz, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Sharvin Muniandy, Sandeep Lamichhane (VC), Sompal Kami, Pavandeep Singh.

NEP vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla (C), Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam.

Malaysia: Syed Aziz, Anwar Arudin, Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Shafiq Sharif (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Rahman, Fitri Sham, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq.

NEP vs MAL Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla (C), Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Sushan Bhari, Kamal Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh.

Malaysia: Syed Aziz, Anwar Arudin, Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Shafiq Sharif (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Rahman, Fitri Sham, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Dhivendran Mogan, Ainool Hafizs.

