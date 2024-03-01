By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Namibia at Mulpani Cricket Ground March 1, Friday 11.15 AM IST
Nepal vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal T20 Tri-Series - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NEP vs NAM, Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Namibia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Nepal vs Namibia Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - NEP vs NAM T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction - Nepal vs Namibia Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Fantasy Prediction - Nepal T20 Tri-Series.
NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4: Nepal will lock horns against Namibia for the match 4 of the ongoing Nepal T20 Tri-Series which will be played at Mulpani Cricket Ground on Friday. Nepal vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal T20 Tri-Series – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NEP vs NAM, Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Namibia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Nepal vs Namibia Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – NEP vs NAM T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Nepal vs Namibia Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Fantasy Prediction – Nepal T20 Tri-Series. NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Namibia at Mulpani Cricket Ground March 1, Friday 11.15 AM IST.
Trending Now
NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Details
Start Time: The Nepal T20 Tri-Series match between Nepal and Namibia will start from 11.15 PM IST – March 1, Friday.
You may like to read
Match Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground
NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team
Keeper – Asif-Sheikh
Batsmen – Rohit Kumar Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, JJ Smit
All-rounders – Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Jan Frylinck (vc), Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Sompal Kami
Bowlers – Ruben Trumpleman, KC Karan
NEP vs NAM Probable Playing XIs
Nepal: Asif Sheikh (wk), K Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel (C), B Sharki, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Pratis GC
Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Jean-Pierre Kotze, M van Lingen, N Davin, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, L Louwrens, Jonathan Smit (C), Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell.
Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Rohit Paudel©, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee
Namibia: Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit©, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ben Shikongo
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.