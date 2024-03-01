Home

Sports

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Namibia at Mulpani Cricket Ground March 1, Friday 11.15 AM IST

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Namibia at Mulpani Cricket Ground March 1, Friday 11.15 AM IST

Nepal vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal T20 Tri-Series - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NEP vs NAM, Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Namibia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Nepal vs Namibia Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - NEP vs NAM T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction - Nepal vs Namibia Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Fantasy Prediction - Nepal T20 Tri-Series.

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4: Nepal will lock horns against Namibia for the match 4 of the ongoing Nepal T20 Tri-Series which will be played at Mulpani Cricket Ground on Friday. Nepal vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal T20 Tri-Series – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NEP vs NAM, Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Namibia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Nepal vs Namibia Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – NEP vs NAM T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Nepal vs Namibia Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Fantasy Prediction – Nepal T20 Tri-Series. NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Namibia at Mulpani Cricket Ground March 1, Friday 11.15 AM IST.

Trending Now

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The Nepal T20 Tri-Series match between Nepal and Namibia will start from 11.15 PM IST – March 1, Friday.

You may like to read

Match Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team

Keeper – Asif-Sheikh

Batsmen – Rohit Kumar Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, JJ Smit

All-rounders – Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Jan Frylinck (vc), Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Sompal Kami

Bowlers – Ruben Trumpleman, KC Karan

NEP vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: Asif Sheikh (wk), K Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel (C), B Sharki, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Pratis GC

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Jean-Pierre Kotze, M van Lingen, N Davin, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, L Louwrens, Jonathan Smit (C), Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell.

Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Rohit Paudel©, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee

Namibia: Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit©, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ben Shikongo

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.