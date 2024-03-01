Top Recommended Stories

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4: Check Captain,  Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Namibia at Mulpani Cricket Ground March 1, Friday 11.15 AM IST

Published: March 1, 2024 10:30 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Nepal will lock horns against Namibia for the match 4 of the ongoing Nepal T20 Tri-Series which will be played at Mulpani Cricket Ground on Friday.

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The Nepal T20 Tri-Series match between Nepal and Namibia will start from 11.15 PM IST – March 1, Friday.

Match Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground

NEP vs NAM Dream11 Team

Keeper – Asif-Sheikh

Batsmen – Rohit Kumar Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, JJ Smit

All-rounders – Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Jan Frylinck (vc), Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Sompal Kami

Bowlers – Ruben Trumpleman, KC Karan

NEP vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: Asif Sheikh (wk), K Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel (C), B Sharki, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Pratis GC

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Jean-Pierre Kotze, M van Lingen, N Davin, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, L Louwrens, Jonathan Smit (C), Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell.

Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Rohit Paudel©, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee

Namibia: Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit©, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ben Shikongo

