NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions

Nepal vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal T20 Tri-Series Final – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's NEP vs NED at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur: In the match of the Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Nepal will face the Netherlands.

NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The Nepal T20 Tri-Series between Nepal and Netherlands will start from 1:00 PM IST – April 17, Saturday Also Read - Nepal vs Netherlands 3rd T20 Live Cricket Scorecard and Ball by Ball Commentary

Match Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEP vs NED My Dream11 Team

Tobias Visee, Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper (C), Karan KC, Pieter Seelaar, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (VC), Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

NEP vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat.

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Jora, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sushan Bhari.

NEP vs NED Full Squads

Netherlands Squad: Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat and Julian de Mey.

Nepal Squad: Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Jora, Binod Bhandari (WK), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Kamal Singh Airee and Sushan Bhari.

