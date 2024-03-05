Home

NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Final: Nepal will lock horns against the Netherlands for the final of the ongoing T20I Triangular Series 2024. The clash is scheduled to take place at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday. Both teams faced each other two times in this series where both Nepal and Netherlands won one game respectively.

Start Time: The Nepal T20 Tri-Series between Nepal and Netherlands will start from 11:15 AM IST – March 05, Tuesday

Match Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

NEP vs NED My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh, Scott Edwards(c)

Batters: Sybrand Engelbrecht, Rohit Paudel, Michael Levitt

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla(vc)

Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Karan KC.

NEP vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: K Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Rohit Kumar Paudel (C), Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Karan KC, A Bohara

Netherlands: M Levitt, MP O’Dowd, SA Engelbrecht, S Edwards (C), AT Nidamanuru, N Croes, Aryan Dutt, T van der Gugten, RE van der Merwe, K Klein, VJ Kingma.

Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Abinash Bohara, Lokesh Bam, Binod Bhandari, Anil Sah, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Surya Tamang, Bibek Yadav, Mousom Dhakal

Bangladesh: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Fred Klaassen, Shariz Ahmad

