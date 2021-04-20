Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips

NEP vs NED Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Netherland at Tribhuvan Univ, Kirtipur April 20, Tuesday 01:00 PM IST: Also Read - NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 3: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Malaysia at Tribhuvan Univ, Kirtipur April 19, Monday 01:00 PM IST

Nepal vs Netherland Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal T20 Tri-Series – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NEP vs NED, Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Netherland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Nepal vs Netherland Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – NEP vs NED T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Nepal vs Netherland Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Fantasy Prediction – Nepal T20 Tri-Series. Also Read - NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Netherlands at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur April 17, Saturday 01:00 PM IST

NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The Nepal T20 Tri-Series between Nepal and Netherlands will start from 1:00 PM IST – April 20, Tuesday

Match Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEP vs NED My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Scott Edwards, Mohammad Aasif Sheikh

Batsmen – Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede (VC), Kushal Bhurtel (C)

All-rounders – KC Karan, Pieter Seelaar

Bowlers – Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Sebastiaan Braat

NEP vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari (wk), Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Aasif Sheikh, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Antonius Staal, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat, Tobias Visee

SQUADS

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari (wk), Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Aasif Sheikh, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Lokesh Bam, Bikram Sob, Kamal Singh

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Antonius Staal, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat, Tobias Visee, Vikramjit Singh, Julian De Mey, Paul van Meekeren

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NEP Dream11 Team/ NED Dream11 Team/ Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Nepal T20 Tri Series/ Online Cricket Tips and more.