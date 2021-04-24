NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I

Nepal vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NEP vs NED at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground: In the match no. 7 of Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I tournament, Nepal will take on Netherlands at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I NEP vs NED match will start at 1 PM IST – April 24. Nepal and Netherlands will play against each other for the third and final time in the Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I tournament. With three wins and one loss against the Dutch, Nepal is sitting at the top of the points table and is the favorite to lift the trophy. Playing in home conditions gives them a slight edge over the visitors. However, the Orange Army bounced back to secure a three-wicket win over Nepal in the second meeting between two teams after facing a brutal nine-wicket defeat in the series opener. Here is the Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, NEP vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NEP vs NED Probable XIs Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nepal vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I.

TOSS: The Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I toss between Nepal and Netherlands will take place at 12.30 PM IST – April 24.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

NEP vs NED My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Aasif Sheikh

Batsmen – Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Kushal Bhurtel (C), Dipendra Singh-Airee

All-rounders – Bas de Leede (VC), Pieter Seelaar, Kushal Malla

Bowlers – Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Vivian Kingma

NEP vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari (wk), Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sushan Bhari, Kamal Singh, Kushal Malla.

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Antonius Staal, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat, Tobias Visee.

NEP vs NED Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla (C), Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Sushan Bhari, Kamal Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh.

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Antonius Staal, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat, Tobias Visee, Vikramjit Singh, Julian De Mey, Paul van Meekeren.

